Andre Ayew is set to negotiate with two Premier League clubs, including Everton, after deciding to return to Europe.

The Ghana international is on his way to London, where he will meet with officials from Everton and another club about a possible transfer.

Andre Ayew is a free agent after mutually terminating his contract with Al Sadd.

He has decided to return to Europe, with England being his preferred destination, and Premier League clubs are very interested in him.

Andre Ayew left Swansea City in 2021 after twice leading them to the Championship play-offs with 31 goals and 11 assists.

The 33-year-old joined Swansea City in 2015 and scored 12 Premier League goals in his first season before moving to West Ham in 2016.

Due to injuries, Andre Ayew struggled at West Ham and had to spend a season on loan at Fernabache before returning to Swansea to become a cult hero.

Andre Ayew arrived in Qatar with high expectations, which he exceeded by scoring 22 goals in 39 games as Al Sadd won the Qatari league and cup last season.

He agreed with Al Sadd to terminate his contract, which was set to expire in June of this year. He is free to join any club and is expected to return to England.