Andre Ayew to reunite with former boss Steve Cooper at Nottingham Forest

Andre Ayew will reunite with former manager Steve Cooper after joining Nottingham Forest.

Ayew arrived in England on Wednesday, hoping to return to the Premier League, with Everton and Nottingham Forest the only clubs interested in the Ghana captain.

Ayew is thought to have held talks with both clubs, and Ghanasoccernet understands he has agreed to join Nottingham.

During the transfer deadline, Forest was looking to bolster their forward line. Morgan Gibbs-White's injury has left the team short, and Jesse Lingard's injury has complicated matters even more.

Ayew was most recently with the Qatari club Al-Sadd where he spent a year and a half. He had a very impressive goalscoring record for them, scoring 22 goals in 39 appearances. Ayew won the domestic double in his first season.

The 33-year-old has played in the Premier League for both Swansea and West Ham. He's scored 21 goals in 89 Premier League games, and he did well under Cooper.

Under the Welsh manager, Ayew helped Swansea reach the play-offs in consecutive seasons. He scored 18 goals in 2019/20 and 17 goals the following year, with the Swans suffering heartbreak in the play-offs on both occasions.

Cooper described Ayew as a "top player," and current Barcelona boss Xavi has previously praised him. He signed him for Al-Sadd, and the current Barcelona manager described him as "professional and talented" after bringing him in.