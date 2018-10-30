Andre Ayew to work under new coach at Fenerbahce after Cocu sacking

Ghana forward Andre Ayew will have a new coach at Fenerbahce after the Turkish giants sacked Phillip Cocu on Sunday just four months after taking over the Turkish side.

Cocu, who was appointed after leading PSV Eindhoven to three Dutch league titles, was axed after a latest defeat left the club struggling in 15th in the table.

“The team manager Phillip Cocu has been relieved of his job this evening,” Fenerbahce announced in a statement.

The 47-year-old leaves with the team having mustered only nine points from 10 games.