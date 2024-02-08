Andre Ayew took the Black Stars captain 'by force' from Asamoah Gyan- Laryea Kingston

Former Ghana midfielder, Laryea Kingston claims Asamoah Gyan remains unhappy over how he lost his captaincy to Andre Ayew during his time with the national team.

The country's all-time top scorer was stripped of the captaincy days before the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, leading to an almost boycott of the tournament by Gyan.

Gyan, who recently retired from football, failed to make an appearance for the national team after the tournament.

According to Kingston, the 37-year-old was forced to relieve his leadership duties to Ayew, and since then his love for the Black Stars diminished.

"Look at someone like Asamoah Gyan, Dede Ayew got the captaincy by force so if you are speaking to Asamoah now he is not happy,” he told Graphic Sport.

“Myself what they did to me for so many years I never supported the Black Stars but just recently I sat down and said it's over let me focus.”

Ayew has led the Black Stars to two Africa Cup of Nations and a World Cup since taking over as the captain of the national team.