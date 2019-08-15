Andre Ayew touched by special love from Swansea City fans after heroic return to Wales

Andre Ayew says his full focus is on performing well for Swansea City after his match-winning brace against Northampton.

The Ghanaian made his first Swans appearance in 15 months when he was summoned from the bench in the Carabao Cup clash with the Cobblers.

The 29-year-old did not take long to make an impact as his two headers – his first Swansea goals in over three years – helped Steve Cooper’s men turn around the first-round tie and set-up a home assignment against Cambridge United in the next round.

Ayew recently returned to training after being on African Cup of Nations duty during the summer, and head coach Cooper has acknowledged the forward could yet leave the club with a number of transfer markets still open.

But, as long as he remains a Swansea player, Ayew has vowed to do as much as he can to help Cooper and co build on their unbeaten start to the season

“I’m a Swansea player and I am working hard for the games that are coming up. The gaffer has been clear and honest with me and I want to thank him for that,” he said.

“He’s given me a lot of confidence and trust in the way that he speaks to me. I really feel like I’m welcome and that’s a good feeling.

“A lot of things have been said but, for me, what’s important is to work hard, try to get to full fitness and, if I’m here, go for it.”

Ayew also thanked the Swans fans for the reception he received on Tuesday night, with his name ringing round the Liberty after his goals.

“The fans gave me an unbelievable welcome. I’m so happy and touched and that sort of thing makes you want to work hard,” he said.

“They have always been great with me and supporting me. That’s why, so long as I’m in a Swansea shirt, I try to give everything I have for the club. I just want to do my best on the field for everyone.”