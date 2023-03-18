Andre Ayew turns focus to Black Stars as they aim for ninth straight AFCON qualification

Andre Ayew has temporarily shifted his focus to international duty as the Black Stars prepare for two crucial matches in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ayew, who on Friday made his full debut for Nottingham Forest, showcased his skills in the team's 2-1 loss to Newcastle United, and has now turned his attention to helping Ghana secure a ninth consecutive qualification to the continental showpiece.

Black Stars are set to face Angola in a double-header, with the first match taking place in Kumasi on March 23, and the second in Luanda on March 27. Ayew, who is known for his impressive performances both at club and international levels, is expected to play a pivotal role in the upcoming matches.

Ghana currently sit at the top of their qualifying group with four points from two matches, while Angola are in second place with the points.

The Black Stars will be looking to secure two wins in the upcoming fixtures to guarantee their place in the next edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, which is scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast next year.

Ayew's experience and leadership skills will be crucial in helping Ghana navigate through the tough qualifying matches.

Ghanaians will be hoping that Ayew's contribution will help the Black Stars secure their place in the Africa Cup of Nations once again, and potentially even go on to win the tournament. The matches are set to be highly competitive, and Ayew and his teammates will have to be at their best to come out on top.