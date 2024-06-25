Andre Ayew urges authorities to fix Aliu Mahama Stadium pitch

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has called on authorities to address the poor condition of the pitch at Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Despite scoring twice in the All Stars Festival game, Ayew was disheartened by the state of the playing surface.

The stadium, which hosted group games and knockout matches during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations, has deteriorated significantly.

Videos from the charity match highlighted the terrible condition of the pitch, prompting Ayew to voice his concerns.

🎥 Andre Ayew scores a brace as The All Star team beats Northern Stars 2-1 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.#AllStarFestival2024 pic.twitter.com/XMi7lZugYj — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) June 22, 2024

"We have a wonderful stadium here, and I hope and pray that we will be able to work on the pitch to make it better for our teams that play their matches here. The stadium is a great one," Ayew said.

The poor state of the pitch has rendered the stadium unfit for use, forcing Ghana Premier League teams in the northern sector to play their home games at the Naa Sheriga Sports Centre in Nalerigu.