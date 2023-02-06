Andre Ayew urges Nottingham Forest to keep pushing after victory over Leeds United

Debutant Andre Ayew expressed his delight after helping Nottingham Forest defeat Leeds United, and urged the club to keep pushing for their goal.

Nottingham Forest secured a crucial win over Leeds United on Sunday, thanks in part to their new signing Ayew.

The Ghana captain, who joined the club just three days prior, came on as a late substitute and made an immediate impact, helping to secure the 1-0 victory.

Ayew made one clearance, won one aerial duel, and won one ground duel in the few minutes he was on the field.

The win sees Forest extend their lead above the relegation zone and push for a top-half finish. Ayew was met with a great reception from the City Ground fans and his contribution was well appreciated.

After the game, he took to social media to express his delight, writing, "Three points and great team spirit, my debut in our stadium with our unbelievable fans. We keep going!"

Ayew joined Forest as a free agent after leaving Qatari side Al Sadd. His arrival has brought a new level of excitement to the club and his debut performance has fans eagerly anticipating what he will bring to the pitch in the coming weeks.