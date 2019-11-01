Andre Ayew urges Swansea to build on derby win ahead of Wigan clash

Newly installed Swansea City vice-captain Andre Ayew says it is important they build on their derby day victory by backing it up at Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

The Swans travel to Wigan high on confidence after beat Cardiff City 1-0 in South Wales. Ayew was adjudged man of the match.

Wigan have been in fine form, at the DW Stadium, winning their last three.

Swansea meanwhile, are the only remaining side in the Championship with an unbeaten away record.

It sets up an interesting encounter, and one Ayew feels the Swans must get a positive result from.

“Saturday’s match against Wigan is a very important game for us, we need to try and get back-to-back victories,” said the forward.

“Wigan are a good team at home, we need to prepare very well and get ready to come back and face them after winning last weekend.

“I know the gaffer and the staff are putting things together to ensure we are as ready as we can possibly be.

“It’s no good just winning one game, we have to string results together.”

Ayew has been in great form this season, scoring five goals in 13 appearances.