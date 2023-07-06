Andre Ayew visits Bethel Dentist Clinic, official dental partner of Black Stars

Bethel Dentist Clinic, the official dental partner of Ghana's national teams, had the honour of hosting Black Stars captain Andre Ayew at their premises.

Ayew, accompanied by Head of Marketing Jamil Maraby, visited the clinic on Thursday afternoon to experience the exceptional dental services provided by the establishment.

During their visit, Mr and Mrs Enchill, the owners of the facility, personally conducted a tour of the clinic, showcasing the state-of-the-art facilities and introducing Ayew and Maraby to the dedicated staff on duty. The warm reception provided a firsthand experience of the high-quality services offered at Bethel Dentist Clinic.

In a gesture of appreciation, Andre Ayew presented a signed Black Stars jersey to Mr and Mrs Enchill, expressing gratitude for their unwavering support of the Black Stars and other national teams.

The visit to Bethel Dentist Clinic is part of the Marketing Department's initiative to personally thank all sponsors of the national teams for their valuable support.

As the official dental partner of the national teams, Bethel Dentist Clinic plays a crucial role in ensuring the oral health and well-being of the players. Their collaboration with Ghana's football governing body reflects the commitment to providing top-notch healthcare services to the athletes, contributing to their overall performance and success on the field.

The visit of Ayew to Bethel Dentist Clinic highlights the strong relationship between the clinic and the national teams. It underscores the importance of partnerships and sponsorships in supporting Ghanaian football and maintaining the players' overall health and wellness.