Andre Ayew wants Swansea to extend three game unbeaten run with win against Millwall

Forward Andre Ayew is confident Swansea City can extend their unbeaten run when they face Millwall in the English championship on Saturday.

The Swans have been on a run of three games without defeat after wins against Cardiff City and Wigan before drawing with Sheffield Wednesday.

The vice captain of Swansea has been a key cog in Steve Cooper's side's recent run of form and believes the team will get another against Millwall.

“We will prepare properly. We’ve had good results in our last three games so we must make sure we hit the ground running again,” says Andre Ayew to the club's website.

"“We want to try to get a good win at home against Millwall. It’s going to be a hard game but, with the quality we have, I’m confident we can get a result," he added.