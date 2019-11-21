GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Andre Ayew wants Swansea to extend three game unbeaten run with win against Millwall

Published on: 21 November 2019
Andre Ayew wants Swansea to extend three game unbeaten run with win against Millwall
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Luke Amos of QPR tackles 22 - Andre Ayew of Swansea City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on August 21, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Forward Andre Ayew is confident Swansea City can extend their unbeaten run when they face Millwall in the English championship on Saturday. 

The Swans have been on a run of three games without defeat after wins against Cardiff City and Wigan before drawing with Sheffield Wednesday.

The vice captain of Swansea has been a key cog in Steve Cooper's side's recent run of form and believes the team will get another against Millwall.

“We will prepare properly. We’ve had good results in our last three games so we must make sure we hit the ground running again,” says Andre Ayew to the club's website.

"“We want to try to get a good win at home against Millwall. It’s going to be a hard game but, with the quality we have, I’m confident we can get a result," he added.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments