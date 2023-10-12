Andre Ayew was excused from Black Stars squad to sort out his club career, says Asante Twum

Andre Ayew was omitted from the Black Stars squad for friendlies against Mexico and the United States of America due to his engagement with several clubs according to Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum.

The Black Stars captain was not named in Ghana's latest squad for their upcoming friendly matches against Mexico and the United States.

Explaining the decision by Chris Hughton, Henry Asante Twum stated that the player is currently in talks with several clubs and his involvement in the upcoming matches could distort smooth negotiations which is why he was committed for the upcoming games.

“Andre Ayew is the captain of the team, Andre has been with the team since 2007.

“He played in the AFCON 2008, he was one of the youngest players in that squad that finished third in the tournament in 2008 and since 2008 he has been an integral member of the team.

“He has risen from a member or just one member to an integral member, to a leader of the team.

“So he is not someone you can easily do away with or you can easily replace, however, he has got his future to sort out

“At the moment he is club-less, he is talking to clubs, he is having meetings with clubs and he travels a lot.

“So the technical team spoke to him to make him understand that they want to excuse him from these two international friendlies so that he can sort out his future.

“He took it in good fate and gave his blessing to the team as far as the two matches are concerned and the technical team also wished him well as he looks for a new team.

“So there is no problem as if the door is shut on him, it’s not as if the journey is over for him as far as the team is concerned and Andre brings a lot to this team.

“He is a useful part of the jigsaw, he brings experience to the table, he brings his leadership on and off the pitch.

“He provides loads of inspiration to some of these young players in the squad but for now the coaches feel he should focus on his future, sort out his club issues then he will be considered going forward.” Henry Asante told Radio Gold Sports.

Ghana will lock horns with Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday, October 14 and later take on the United States of America on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, in Nashville Tennessee.

These matches are expected to keep the team in shape for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers which begins in November as well as the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.