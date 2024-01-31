Andre Ayew: We must use our AFCON experience as motivation to improve

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has expressed his regret over the team's disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in CÃ´te d'Ivoire but believes that the experience will only make them stronger.

In a heartfelt apology posted on Instagram, Ayew took full responsibility for the team's poor showing and emphasised that setbacks like these are an opportunity for growth.

"What doesn't kill makes you stronger, both individually and collectively," Ayew said. "These are things that happen in football, and they're part of the process. We didn't achieve our goals, but we'll learn from our mistakes and use them as motivation to improve."

Ghana failed to advance to the knockout stages after finishing third in a challenging group that included Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique. The Black Stars suffered a 2-1 loss to Cape Verde before drawing 2-2 with both Egypt and Mozambique, resulting in their elimination from the tournament.

This marks the second consecutive AFCON tournament where Ghana have exited at the group stage without a single victory, prolonging the country's wait for their fifth continental crown to 42 years.

Despite this disappointment, Ayew remains optimistic about the future of Ghanaian football, expressing faith in the team's ability to bounce back stronger than ever.