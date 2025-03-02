Andre Ayew’s aerial prowess drives Le Havre’s survival push

Andre Ayew continues to make his mark at Le Havre, with his latest goal in the thrilling 4-3 win over Lens further highlighting his impact.

The 35-year-old forward has now scored five league goals this season - four of them with his head - proving his dominance in the air and his ability to rise to the occasion.

Returning on loan for a second successive season after playing a key role in Le Havre’s survival last year, Ayew has once again been a vital figure.

Against Lens, he played a crucial role in the comeback, first setting up Issa SoumarÃ©’s strike before heading home a crucial equaliser.

His presence in the box continues to be a major threat, with his aerial ability giving Le Havre an edge in crucial moments.

With his loan spell set to end in the summer, Ayew’s future remains uncertain.

His performances could earn him a permanent deal, but whether he stays or moves on will depend on his own ambitions.

For now, his leadership and goal-scoring ability remain crucial in Le Havre’s battle to stay in Ligue 1.