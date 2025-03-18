Andre Ayew’s commitment and dedication must be appreciated – Rabiu Mohammed

Former Black Stars midfielder Rabiu Mohammed has called on Ghanaians to acknowledge and respect Andre Ayew’s commitment to the senior national team.

His comments follow Ayew’s exclusion from the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar, despite the forward’s impressive goal-scoring form for Le Havre.

Expressing his disappointment, Mohammed criticized the way Ayew and other Black Stars legends have been treated, describing it as unacceptable. He lamented Ghana’s tendency to sideline top players as they approach the later stages of their careers.

“This issue didn’t start with Otto Addo; it has been happening for years. I saw how great players like Stephen Appiah, Sulley Muntari, Asamoah Gyan, and Kwadwo Asamoah were treated,” he told Akoma FM.

“These players gave everything to the national team during their prime, yet once their performance declined, they were cast aside without being properly honoured.”

Mohammed, who was part of Ghana’s squad at the 2014 World Cup, warned that such treatment discourages both current and upcoming players from fully committing to the national team.

“This attitude kills the morale of players and makes them lose their passion for representing Ghana. If I were a young player today and saw how Dede Ayew is being treated, I would have second thoughts about serving my country. If legends like Stephen Appiah, Michael Essien, Dede Ayew, and Asamoah Gyan were treated this way, then no one is safe,” he added.

Rabiu stressed that the issue extends beyond the coach, pointing to the national team’s management as a major factor.

“This isn’t just about Otto Addo; it’s about the entire system. Players who have sacrificed for Ghana should be acknowledged and given roles within the football setup, just as other nations honour their legends. Doing so would inspire the next generation to give their all for the Black Stars.”

Andre Ayew has earned 112 caps for Ghana, scoring 24 goals and providing 7 assists.