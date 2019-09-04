GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Andre Ayew's decision to stay at Swansea excites defender Joe Rodon

Published on: 04 September 2019
Andre Ayew

Swansea City defender Joe Rodon is delighted that Andre Ayew has decided to stay at the club.

The Ghana forward spent last season on loan at Fenerbahce and had been expected to leave this summer.

"Obviously it is a massive bonus for the squad and the fans as well. He has come in and put his game to work and has been brilliant for us. Hopefully, he can continue doing it all season long," Rondon told BBC.

Under new manager Steve Cooper, the Swans are top of the Championship after beating rivals Leeds on Saturday.

