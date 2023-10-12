Andre Ayew's exclusion from Black Stars squad temporary, says GFA communications director

The recent exclusion of Ghana's captain, Andre Ayew, from the Black Stars squad for the upcoming international friendly matches against the United States of America and Mexico has raised eyebrows.

However, Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has assured fans and football enthusiasts that Ayew continues to be a crucial player for the national team, despite his temporary absence.

"Andre Ayew is the captain of the team," Asante Twum emphasised. "Andre has been with the team since 2007. He played in the AFCON 2008, he was one of the youngest players in that squad that finished third in the tournament in 2008, and since 2008, he has been an integral member of the team."

Over the years, Ayew has risen through the ranks to become an indispensable member and a leader of the team. "So he is not someone you can easily do away with or you can easily replace," Asante Twum added.

The decision to exclude Ayew from the two friendly matches was made after consultations between the technical team and the player himself. "At the moment he is club-less, he is talking to clubs, he is having meetings with clubs, and he travels a lot," Asante Twum explained.

"As a result, the technical team spoke to him to make him understand that they want to excuse him from these two international friendlies so that he can sort out his future."

Ayew, in a true display of leadership, graciously accepted this decision and expressed his support for the team in their upcoming fixtures. "He took it in good fate and gave his blessing to the team as far as the two matches are concerned," said Asante Twum. "The technical team also wished him well as he looks for a new team."

Asante Twum recognises that Ayew's role in the squad is far from over. "So there is no problem as if the door is shut on him," Asante Twum assured.

"It's not as if the journey is over for him as far as the team is concerned, and Andre brings a lot to this team. He is a useful part of the jigsaw, he brings experience to the table, he brings his leadership on and off the pitch."

The 33-year-old is Ghana's most capped player, achieving over 110 appearances since his debut in 2007 and has scored 24 goals.