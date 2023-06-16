Andre Ayew's fashion sense shines as Black Stars head to Madagascar for AFCON Qualifier

Ghana captain Andre Ayew once again showcased his fashion sense as Black Stars travelled to Madagascar for an important 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Known for his impeccable style, Ayew effortlessly caught the attention of onlookers with his choice of attire.

Wearing the Black Stars shirt and matching pants, Ayew effortlessly stood out from the crowd with his own unique style. He confidently completed his look by donning his signature cap, which has become synonymous with the talented footballer, attractive sneakers, dark shades and a gold watch. Ayew held an expensive bag as well.

Ayew's fashion sense has always been a talking point among fans and observers. His ability to effortlessly pull off any outfit has earned him a reputation as a trendsetter. Wherever he goes, Ayew knows how to make a statement with his unique fashion choices.

As the captain of the Ghana national team, Ayew not only leads the team on the field but also knows how to make an impression off the field. His stylish appearance while travelling to Madagascar adds an extra flair to his role as a leader.

Fans and fashion enthusiasts eagerly await Ayew's next fashion statement as he continues to make waves both on and off the pitch.

Aside from the fashion, the 33-year-old is fully aware of what's at stake in Sunday's match, as the Black Stars need a win to seal qualification to next year's Afcon in Ivory Coast.