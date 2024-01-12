Andre Ayew's Ivorian wife picks between country and Ghana ahead of AFCON 2023

Wife of Ghana captain, Andre Ayew has disclosed her unflinching support for the Black Stars ahead of her own country Ivory Coast.

The Ivorian beauty has been married to Ayew for years now, with the couple having two adorable children.

Ahead of the start of the 2023 Nations Cup, which will be hosted in Ivory Coast, Mrs Ayew is backing her husband and the Black Stars to success.

“This year, I support AndrÃ©. He's in the Ghanaian team. But, if Ivory Coast wins, I'll also be very, very, very happy,” she told Canal Plus, as quoted by Pulse.

Ayew is making his eighth appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations and this could be his last continental championship.

The FIFA U20 World Cup winner will be hoping to bow out in style, with two AFCON records in sight. Ayew could become the first player to score at seven tournaments as well up end up as the player with the most appearances at AFCON.

Ghana have been drawn in Group B alongside seven-time champions Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.