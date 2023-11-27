Andre Ayew's Le Havre: A hub for African talent in French football

Andre Ayew's new club, Le Havre, has not only been a platform for the Ghanaian star but also a home for several top African players, showcasing a rich history of talent from the continent.

Former Ghana U-20 standout, Ebenezer Assifuah, made a significant impact during his three successful seasons at Le Havre, scoring a total of 12 goals from 68 appearances after joining the club in 2017.

Le Havre's roster currently includes American-Ghanaian attacker Emmanuel Afriyie Sabi, who joined the club in the summer from Odense Boldklub. Sabi continues the tradition of African talent making their mark at the French-based club.

Another notable player is Godwin Kobby Bentil, a product of Attram de Visser, who rose through the ranks from the junior side to the senior team between 2019 and 2021.

Le Havre's influence extends beyond Ghana, with players from various African nations finding success at the club. Notable names include Senegalese Souleymane Diawara, Algerian Riyad Mahrez, and Cameroonian goalkeeper Carlos Kameni.

The club has also been a destination for top French players with African descent, boasting a roster that once included stars like Paul Pogba, Dimitri Payet, Lassana Diarra, and Steve Mandanda.

Le Havre's recent achievement of promotion to the French Ligue 1 in 2023, winning the French Ligue 2 with 75 points, further solidifies its status as a hub for diverse talent and a stepping stone for players from Africa and beyond in the world of French football.