Andre Ayew's Ligue 1 debut for Le Havre turns sour with swift red card

Ghana international Andre Ayew experienced a challenging debut for Le Havre in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday, earning a red card shortly after entering the field against Nantes.

The Black Stars captain was brought in as a substitute in the 65th minute, replacing Loïc Négo at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

However, within just two minutes, Ayew received a straight red card, jeopardizing his early days with the club.

This setback comes after his recent move to Le Havre as a free agent, following his departure from Premier League side Nottingham Forest during the November international break.

The 33-year-old's unexpected early exit raises questions about his immediate impact and availability for upcoming matches, adding a layer of uncertainty to his integration into the French league.