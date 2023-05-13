Andre Ayew’s Nottingham Forest edge towards Premier League safety

Andre Ayew's Nottingham Forest secured a crucial point in their battle against Premier League relegation in an eventful match that burst into life in the second half.

Forest took an early lead as Taiwo Awoniyi, who had netted twice in their thrilling 4-3 victory against Southampton on Monday, beat Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to head in the opener from Renan Lodi's cross.

The home side equalised after the break when Raheem Sterling slotted home Trevoh Chalobah's cross, and the England international then evaded Felipe before curling the ball past Keylor Navas seven minutes later.

However, Frank Lampard's men's lead was short-lived as Awoniyi flicked home Orel Mangala's delicate lob into the six-yard box just four minutes later, securing a draw for the visitors.

The result ended Forest's run of seven consecutive away league defeats and leaves them three points ahead of third-bottom Leeds United with two games left to play.

Ghanaian star Ayew will undoubtedly be delighted with the outcome, having been on the bench at Stamford Bridge, encouraging his teammates.