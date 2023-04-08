Andre Ayew's Nottingham Forest in danger as winless streak continues

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew faces the dread of playing in the English Championship by the end of the season as the woes of his club, Nottingham Forest got worsened in their Premier League defeat to Aston Villa.

Aston Villa who are currently embarking on a mission to return to European football had no mercy as their dominance began from the onset in Saturday's encounter

After a scoreless first half, Bertrand Traore opened the scoring as he struck home a rebound a few minutes into the second half.

Ayew was introduced in the 78th minute to help chase the equaliser for Nottingham Forest but his efforts were not enough as The Villans increased the lead in the dying embers of the game through Ollie Watkins to claim all three points for Unai Emery's men.

While Nottingham Forest are still without a win after nine matches, their defeat to Aston Villa has now dropped them into the relegation zone with just 27 points after 30 matches.

With eight matches to end the season, Nottingham Forest have Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal to play which makes it almost impossible to survive.