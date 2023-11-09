Andre Ayew's return confirmed as Ghana captain named in squad for Madagascar and Comoros games

Black Stars have received a major boost ahead of their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros, with the confirmation of Andre Ayew's return to the squad.

Ayew, who has been without a club since leaving Swansea City in the summer, was included in the 25-man squad released by Black Stars coach Chris Hughton on Thursday. Despite his current lack of club action, Hughton values Ayew's experience and leadership abilities and believes he can play a crucial role in the team's success.

The decision to include Ayew in the squad comes after Ghana's disappointing performances in his absence last month when they suffered a 4-0 defeat to the USA followed by a 2-0 loss to Mexico. These results raised questions about Hughton's future as head coach, but the inclusion of Ayew suggests that he remains a key part of the team's plans.

Ayew himself is eager to make a significant contribution to the team's efforts, particularly in the upcoming matches against Madagascar and Comoros. Ghana need victories in these games to get the right start in their World Cup qualifying campaign back on track and secure a place in the tournament, which is set to be co-hosted by Mexico, the USA, and Canada.

The Black Stars will host Madagascar on November 17 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi before travelling to Moroni to face Comoros on November 21. With Ayew back in the fold, Ghana will be hoping to put their recent struggles behind them and take a big step towards securing a spot in the World Cup finals.