Andre Ayew’s wife Yvonne backs Ghana to win AFCON title

Yvonne Ayew, wife of Black Stars Captain Andre Ayew says she hopes Ghana- Ivory Coast will make it into the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Yvonne Ayew who is an Ivorian says she will love to see her husband Andre Ayew lift the Afcon trophy this year should both teams play in the final thus she is rallying behind Ghana to win the title.

"I would like to see a final Ivory Coast - Ghana. But this time, a victory of the Black Stars. It could happen, why not? ", Wrote Yvonne Ayew.

The Black Stars have lost two Afcon titles to Ivory Coast first in Senegal 1992 and in Equitorial Guinea in 2015.