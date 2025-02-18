Andrew Kamanga secures third term as Zambia FA President, eight opponents disqualified

Andrew Kamanga has been re-elected as the President of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) for a third consecutive term after being confirmed as the sole candidate for the 2025-2029 tenure.

The FAZ Electoral Committee announced that Kamanga was the only nominee who met the eligibility criteria, leading to his unopposed victory.

The election process saw eight challengers disqualified after failing to meet constitutional requirements.

Among the disqualified candidates were former FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala, former Vice President Emmanuel Munaile, and club owner Keith Mweemba.

Journalists Godfrey Chikumbi and Alex Njobvu, along with administrators Francis Hamfwiti, Machacha Shepande, and Mumbo Lombe, also failed the vetting process.

FAZ Electoral Committee Chairman Ronald Haatongo emphasized that the decision was based on strict adherence to FAZ statutes, including an integrity test.

"Only Mr. Andrew N. Kamanga met the necessary conditions, and as a result, he has been duly elected," Haatongo stated.

Kamanga’s continued leadership provides stability ahead of his bid for a FIFA Council seat next month in Cairo.

However, the decision to disqualify all opponents has sparked debate, with some questioning the transparency of the electoral process.

The disqualified candidates have until February 22 to appeal.

Since assuming office in 2016, Kamanga has overseen reforms in governance and youth development but has also faced criticism for Zambia’s struggles on the international stage.

With a fresh term secured, all eyes will be on how he steers Zambian football forward and whether his leadership will translate into success on the global stage.