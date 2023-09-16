GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 16 September 2023
Andrews Appau rejoins Bofoakwa Tano from Asante Kotoko

Defender Andrews Kwadwo Appau has joined Bofoakwa Tano ahead of their first game in the new season. 

The Asante Kotoko defender returns to his former club after struggles for consistent game time in Kumasi.

Appau is expected to boost the defence of the Ghana Premier League returnees as they seek to maintain their topflight status at the end of the season.

"Andrews Appau has officially rejoined us for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season from Asante Kotoko. The centre back comes along with composure and much experience into our backline. Welcome back Kompany," wrote the club. 

He joins Benjamin York as the club's latest arrival.

Boafoakwa Tano will begin their season with a game against Great Olympics in Accra.

