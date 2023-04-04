Andy Kumi aims to help Kotoku Royals avoid relegation

Kotoku Royals forward, Francis Andy Kumi, has set a lofty target for himself in the ongoing Ghana Premier League, expressing his desire to help his team avoid relegation.

Royals have been woeful this season and currently sit at the bottom of the league table. However, Kumi has been in sensational form since joining the club in February, scoring nine goals in a bid to lift his team out of the relegation zone.

In an interview with Ghanasportspage.com, Kumi stated, "For now, I will say no. It will be best for me if only I am able to help Kotoku Royals to escape relegation and that's my priority and my aim. It will be my biggest achievement if only I am able to do that."

The determined striker acknowledged that the season has been challenging, but remains optimistic about his team's chances of survival.

Kumi, who previously played for Asante Kotoko and Bechem United, has been a key figure in Kotoku Royals' attack this season.

His impressive goal-scoring prowess has not gone unnoticed, as he continues to trouble opposition defenders with his skill and tenacity on the pitch.