Andy Kumi's brace powers Kotoku Royals to victory over Gold Stars

It was a pulsating affair at the Cape Coast stadium when Kotoku Royals defeated Bibiani Goldstars 3-2 in matchday 15 of the Ghana premier league.

Royals forward Andy Kumi who seems to have found his scoring boots bagged a goal in each half to ensure victory for the home side.

Kumi doubled the lead of Kotoku Royals four minutes after Richard Dzikoe broke the deadlock in the half hour mark.

Goldstars were awarded a penalty in the 57th minute which Ibrahim Laar converted to pull one back for the visitors.

Andy Kumi restored Kotoku's two goal cushion in the his 70 minute. His brace comes in the back of a brilliant goal against his former employer Asante Kotoko last weekend.

Goldstars's persistent pressure resulted in Abednego Tetteh getting a goal un the 85th minute but that wasn't enough as Kotoku Royals secured their third victory of the season as they fight to survive in the league.

By Richard Gyasi