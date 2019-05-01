Andy Yiadom congratulates Barnsley after securing Championship return

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom has congratulated his former club Barnsley after they secured promotion back to the EFL Championship after a year's absence.

The Tykes secured promotion after Portsmouth and Sunderland suffered defeats in their respective matches on Tuesday.

Yiadom, who left Barnsley to join Reading FC in the summer following their demotion to League One, took to Twitter to congratulate the side on their swift return to the second-tier league.

"Congratulations to everyone at Barnsley. Back to where we belong", he tweeted.

Yiadom has been one of the outstanding performances for Reading FC this term, featuring in 44 games in all competitions for the club.

The Royals themselves are on the brink of relegation but need to avoid defeat in the final game of the season against Birmingham FC on Sunday to retain their league status.

They have amassed 46 points from 45 round of games.