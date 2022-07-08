Andy Yiadom: English club Reading appoint Ghana defender as new captain

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom has been appointed as the new captain of English Championship side Reading ahead of the new season.

Yiadom has been a key figure for the team since joining them and played a significant role last season.

"It's a privilege," he said of his new role at the club.

"Ultimately I just want to be a service to the players and to the club.

"And we've got to reach for the stars. If everyone pulls in the same direction, we're capable of big things," he added.

Yiadom is also now one of the longest-serving players at the club; he has represented the Royals for the last four years after leaving Barnsley – a team whom he has also captained in the past – in 2018.

The Black Stars player signed a new long-term contract at Reading this summer, committing his future to the club until 2025 – and at the end of last season, he was awarded the accolade of Player of the Season.

The Royals’ right-back made 38 appearances last season – taking his total appearances for the club to 132.