Andy Yiadom eyes victory at Middlesborough after picking valuable point against West Brom

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom has urged his teammates to switch their attention to the task ahead against Middlesborough after picking up a valuable point against West Brom on Monday.

Reading's draw at West Bromwich Albion ensured they moved out of the relegation zone with two games left in the season.

"It was a bit of a frustrating game," the Ghana international admitted after the full-time whistle. "We had a few chances, it was a bit stop-start unfortunately with two injuries for us at the start of the game.

"But we kept a clean sheet, it was 0-0 and a valuable point. They weren't really celebrations at the end, but we gathered that Rotherham lost at the end, which did mean a lot.

Reading will travel to the Riverside on Saturday and a win will secure their stay in the English championship.

"We'll take that, but we're still being professional and we've got to go to Middlesbrough and get a result.

"It wasn't easy today, they have some quality players and they can still produce a bit of magic from anything. We needed to stay focussed, that's what we did and we got a clean sheet and a point.

"Unfortunately we did get two injuries in the first half, but we've got people who can come on and do more than a job, and that's what they did.

"We stuck to our guns, we did what we could and we kept a clean sheet, so the point was a valuable one.

"There have been ups and downs this year but we've still got two games left, we've got to be as professional as we can and we still want to climb up the table, getting as many points as we can."

