Andy Yiadom missed Reading's 1-0 defeat at home to Leeds United on Tuesday due to suspension.

The 25-year-old missed the clash at the Madejski Stadium stadium due to accumulated yellow cards.

The Ghana international picked up his fifth card of the season to rule him out of the match.

United capitalised on the absence of the right-back to inflict a 1-0 win to go top of the Championship table courtesy a Jack Harrison late goal.