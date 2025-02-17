GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Andy Yiadom nears Reading FC first-team return as he's set to feature for U21 against Sunderland tonight

Published on: 17 February 2025
Former Ghana defender Andy Yiadom is closing in on a return to senior team football at Reading FC as he's set to feature for Peter Scott's U2 on Monday February 17, 2025.

The 33-year-old will get involved against the Black Cats at the Eppleton Colliery Football Ground this evening.

Yiadom has not featured for the first-team since April 2024 after limping off against Bristol Rovers.

However, now back in full training and looking to pick up match minutes ahead of a return to League One, the right-back will play against Sunderland in PL2 this evening.

The former Ghana international has played 30 minutes for the Under-21s in last week's win over Aston Villa.

Reading manager Noel Hunt has confirmed that the full-back will get a run out against the Black Cats.

"He is going to play minutes again on Monday, as will a few that were probably on the bench today," Hunt told the press on Saturday. "We go to Sunderland and will play, I think it’s important that we get match minutes into some of their legs. In for recovery on Tuesday, off on Wednesday and we crack on Thursday and Friday."

 

