Andy Yiadom provides two assists as Reading thumped Cardiff City in the English Championship

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom created two goals over the weekend as Reading FC brushed aside Cardiff City in the English Championship.

The 27-year old played the wing-back role from the right side, linking up with the attack perfectly as the Royals beat Cardiff 3-0 on Sunday.

Yiadom provided his first assist in the 25th minute as Romanian forward George Puscas opened the scoring.

Fifteen minutes later George Puscas grabbed his second but this time he received the ball from John Swift.

Andy Yiadom made it a brace of assists after finding John Swift in the 83rd minute as the Royals secured three points with three goals.

The win was Reading's first of the season and lifts them to the 17th position on the table.