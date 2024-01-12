Andy Yiadom: Reading FC captain returns from injury lay-off

Reading FC defender Andy Yiadom has returned from an injury layoff to boos the Royals.

Yiadom, 32, had missed the festive period with a knee injury but looks set to return.

Reading have had an injury boost this week, with experienced defenders Tom McIntyre and Andy Yiadom both returning from injury lay-offs.

"Andy Yiadom has been training with the group, but it was a little bit early for him. The three of them [Yiadom, Smith and Knibbs] will be available for the weekend.

"He [McIntyre] has been training regularly in the last couple of weeks with us and with the Under-21s. Tom is an important player for the team and for the club, so as soon as he was ready we want to go with him. It was my decision to not bring him onto the pitch because we were controlling the game and in the positions he can occupy they were doing a good job, but he’s ready to go."

The Royals, on a run of just one defeat in eight matches, host mid-table Port Vale on Saturday with the hope of moving back out of the relegation zone.