Andy Yiadom registers assist for Reading FC in defeat against Birmingham City

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom provided an assist for Reading FC in their 2-1 defeat against Birmingham City in the English Championship.

The Royals were hoping to continue from where they left off over the weekend where they inflicted a 3-1 defeat on Millwall FC when they welcomed the Blues to the St. Andrew's Stadium on Tuesday.

But they were pegged back Gary Gardner's 49th minute opener before Lukas Jutkiewicz handed the hosts the cushioning on the 70th minute mark.

With Paul Clement's side looking out of sort, Yiadom provided a little hope by registering an assist for Yakou Meite to bag a consolation on the 90 minute.

Yiadom has been ever present for the Berkshire-based side since joining from Barnsley in the summer.

The 26-year-old has been adjudged the club's best 2019 summer signing following his blistering performances for the club.