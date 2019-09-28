Andy Yiadom salvages point for Reading against Ayew’s Swansea City

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 28 September 2019
Ghana right-back Andy Yiadom scored a late goal to secure a vital point for Reading FC in their 1-1 draw against Andre Ayew’s Swansea City, arresting a run of four consecutive defeats.

Swansea City broke the deadlock when Black Stars captain Andre Ayew assisted Borja Baston after three minutes into the game.

With the Swans strolling to a slim win, Andy Yiadom had other ideas when he strucked late to deny Swansea City from going top of the table.

The result leaves Swansea in second position, a point adrift leaders West Bromwich Albion whiles Reading perch on 20th spot after nine games.

Both players lasted the full duration of the game.

