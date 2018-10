Ghana defender Andy Yiadom has been nominated for Reading's Goal of the Month for September.

His goal against Hull City in the English Championship is among the four-man shortlist.

The 26-year-old is facing competition from Liam Moore who scored goal against Sheffield Wednesday, Sam Baldock's effort against Preston North End and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson's strike against Hull are the other contenders.

Reading fans will vote and the winner announced on Monday, 8 October.