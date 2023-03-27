Angola 1-1 Ghana: How the Black Stars players rated

Red Star Belgrade forward Osman Bukari came off the bench to salvage a point for Ghana in Luanda in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola on Monday.

The draw sees Ghana remain unbeaten in the qualifiers and top of the top, as they edge closer to securing qualification to Ivory Coast next year.

Here’s how the players used by Chris Hughton fared.

Lawrence Ati Zigi-6: Made significant stops against his opponents which could have affected the entire performance of the team and the result.

Kingsley Schindler–5.5: Not a bad debut for the new boy as he contributed to the cohesive backline of the team. His delivery upfront may improve to seal a place in the team.

Joseph Aidoo-6: Filled the boots of Alexander Djiku so well. The Celta Vigo man proved that Ghana is blessed with options in the center-back role.

Daniel Amartey-6.5: Led the team magnificently as captain while winning duels and tackles diligently. However, his attempt to avoid Angola was the source of the penalty.

Gideon Mensah-4: Didn’t give much of what was desired of him from the left flank. A few of his runs altered the flow of the game while his crosses remained questionable.

Salis Abdul Samed-5: Once again the driving force in midfield for the team. Made good recoveries and instigated a number of build-ups.

Edmund Addo-4.5: Defensively, he paired well with Salis but didn’t do much to buttress the attack.

Jordan Ayew-7: The Crystal Palace man proved to be a tactically disciplined player as he brilliantly contributed from all positions in attack.

Mohammed Kudus-5: Was obviously not his day as he struggled to be himself.

Kamaldeen Sulemana-5: All critiques on Sulemana seem to point at a thing. Decision making. His pace would have done him a lot of good if he was decisive enough.

Antoine Semenyo-4: Went into the game with a lot of confidence yet quiet on the day.

Substitutes

Joseph Paintsil-7: Hit the ground running as soon as he was introduced. Capped a magnificent cameo with a wonderful assist. Could have gotten more as his strike was denied by the woodwork.

Inaki Williams-2: Different game but the same story for Inaki. Squandered a golden opportunity which could have changed the story.

Majeed Ashimeru-6: Another top performer on the day despite starting from the bench. His urgency in attack as well as energy in covering spaces was great.

Osman Bukari-7.5: The rescuer by far. Stepped on the pitch with sheer ambition from the onset. Scored with his first touch and saved Ghana a vital point. His bravery in attack is certainly needed by every player.

By Frank Appiah, 3news.com