Angola Coach expresses ambition to challenge big teams ahead of Ghana clash

Angola coach Pedro Goncalves has expressed his team's ambition to grow and challenge the big teams in Africa ahead of the upcoming African Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.

The Palancas Negras will face Ghana in a doubleheader fixture, with the Black Stars hosting the first game at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 23 before the reverse fixture in Luanda on March 27, 2023.

Goncalves acknowledged that Ghana is one of the best teams in Africa and a strong force to be reckoned with. However, he believes his team has the strength to secure six points in the upcoming matches.

“Well, I hope we have the strength for six points. We are going to play round three and round four against Ghana. Ghana is one of the best teams in Africa,” he told Ghanasportspage.com.

“They were at the last World Cup. They represented very well and we saw the power of the Black Stars. Only five African national teams represented the continent and Ghana was there.

“They are one of the best teams. I watched their performance and they are strong, they improved so much at the World Cup. They have a lot of very good players; they have more players abroad.

“We are going to face a powerful team in Africa but in our mind, we want to grow, play and challenge ourselves with the big teams.

“This is our mind as we face the Black Stars.”

“Watch out for us, believe that we will face one-on-one and beat the Black Stars.”

Ghana currently lead the group with four points following their victory and draw against Madagascar and the Central Africa Republic. Angola also on four points are second.