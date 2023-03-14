Angola release 26-man squad for 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Ghana

Angola coach Pedro Goncalves has revealed a 26-man squad list for the upcoming double-header 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana this month.

The Palancras Negras of Angola will face the Black Stars in two crucial fixtures of the qualification round.

Goncalves announced the squad list at a press conference held at the Angola Football Federation headquarters in Luanda on Tuesday.

The squad comprises three goalkeepers, seven defenders, seven midfielders, and nine attackers for the penultimate fixture against the senior national team of Ghana.

Some notable players on the squad list include M'bala Nzola of Spezia Calcio, Rio Ave's Jacinto Gelson Dala, and KAA Gent defender Nuriu Fortuna. These players will be expected to play a vital role in Angola's bid to secure a spot in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana will host Palancras Negras of Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, March 23, before travelling to Luanda on March 27, 2023, for the reverse fixture.

Ghana are currently joint top of the Group E table with four points from two games, following a 3-0 win over Madagascar and a 1-1 draw with Central African Republic in June last year.

The upcoming fixtures are expected to be highly competitive, with both teams vying for a spot in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations which will be held in Ivory Coast next year.