Angola secure top spot in Group D with 2-0 win over Burkina Faso

Angola secured a 2-0 victory over Burkina Faso in their final Group D match at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, held in Ivory Coast.

Mabululu scored the opener for Angola in the 31st minute, heading in a free-kick delivered by Fredy. The goal gave Angola a much-needed boost, and they continued to apply pressure on their opponents.

In the second half, Burkina Faso pushed forward in search of an equalizer, but their efforts were thwarted by Angola's solid defence.

Neblu made a crucial save to deny Dango Ouattara, and Zine sealed the win for Angola with a close-range finish in the game's dying minutes.

With this victory, Angola finished at the top of Group D, while Burkina Faso settled for second place. Both teams advanced to the knockout phase, with Angola set to face a third-place team from either Group E or F on Saturday, and Burkina Faso scheduled to meet the winner of Group E next Tuesday.

The match's outcome was influenced by the fact that both teams had already qualified for the knockout phase thanks to other results in the group.

Nonetheless, Angola's convincing performance demonstrated their determination to excel in the tournament.