Angola shrug off early dismissal, beat Namibia in AFCON round of 16

Gelson Dala scored a brace as Angola overcame the early dismissal of goalkeeper Neblu to defeat 10-man Namibia 3-0 and advance to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Neblu was given a straight red card in the 17th minute for handling a shot outside his box, but Dala opened the scoring for Angola with a simple tap-in seven minutes before halftime.

Lubeni Haukongo was then sent off for Namibia after committing a second bookable offence, and Dala took advantage of the numerical disadvantage by doubling Angola's lead with a powerful header from Fredy's free-kick two minutes later.

Mabululu sealed the win for Angola with a clinical finish during a swift counter-attack midway through the second half, sending the Palancas Negras into the last eight for the first time since 2010.

Angola will face the winner of the Round of 16 match between Nigeria and Cameroon in the next round on Friday in Abidjan.