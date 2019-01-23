'Angry' Kotoko chief George Amoako ends interest in Ashantigold trio

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have ended their interest in Ashantigold trio over the 'unprofessional' conduct of the miners.

The Porcupine Warriors have been keen to sign striker Shafiu Mumuni, midfielders Richard Dodji and James Akaminko.

The Ghanaian title record holders have slapped in an official bid for the services of the players but have been incensed by the 'unprofessional' conduct of the miners.

And the club's Chief Executive George Amoako has pulled the plugs on his quest to prize away the trio.

"I don't need the Ashantigold players anymore, we can g ahead without them," he told Asempa FM on Wednesday

"They (Ashantigold) have not acted professionally and so we are no more interested in their players.

"We want to build a team that will make an impact in Africa. Kotoko will put up a good team enough to represent us in the next stage.

"The resurgence of the team is happening and everybody is seeing it."

It is understood Kotoko would have had to commit to spending in excess of $1 million for the services of the three players.

While it the Ghanaian giants have admitted defeat in their pursuit of the three players, coach C.K Akunnor still wants to add at least three players to his current squad.