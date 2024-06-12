Angry reactions as RTU field unregistered players for Dreams FC match

Real Tamale United (RTU) have ignited a firestorm of controversy after fielding unregistered players in their humiliating 8-1 defeat to Dreams FC on Wednesday at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

RTU players boycotted the match due to six months of unpaid salaries. In a desperate bid to fulfil the fixture, RTU’s Chief Executive Zakaria Safianu reportedly recruited players from Division Two sides Galaxy FC and another unidentified team.

This impromptu squad took to the pitch, resulting in the humiliating defeat.

Adding to the controversy, the player credited with RTU’s only goal, Lord Adabo, allegedly did not even make the trip to Dawu.

RTU took the lead in the fourth minute, but Dreams FC quickly equalised through Agyenim Boateng Mensah, who went on to score five goals in total.

Forward Benjamin Bature also contributed significantly, netting two goals, while Dede Ishmael added another to complete the 8-1 rout.

The use of unregistered players has been met with outrage from fans and officials alike.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is expected to take severe action, potentially handing RTU a lifetime ban from all competitions.

This scandal not only casts a shadow over RTU's management but also highlights the dire financial situation and poor governance within the club.

The club's decision to field unregistered players has been described as absolutely scandalous, drawing the ire of the football community.

RTU’s season has been marred by off-field issues, culminating in their relegation from the top flight.

Despite these challenges, the club was determined to finish the season on a positive note.

However, this latest debacle has only deepened their woes, potentially jeopardizing the future of the club.