Anim Addo attributes Young Apostles' Premier League promotion to consistency

Sammy Anim Addo, President of Young Apostles, has credited the team's successful promotion to the Ghana Premier League to consistent leadership and perseverance.

The Wenchi-based side secured their place in Ghana's top football division with a dramatic victory over Techiman Heroes at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

The playoff match, which determined the promotion spot, ended in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout after Techiman Heroes equalised, sending the game into extra time. Young Apostles had taken an early lead in the 8th minute, but their opponents fought back, leading to the tense shootout.

Both teams had won their respective groups in Zone 1 of the Ghana second tier during the regular season, setting up the crucial playoff clash. Young Apostles' triumph in the shootout secured their promotion, making them the fifth team from the Bono Ahafo region to reach the Ghana Premier League, alongside Nsoatreman FC, Aduana Stars, Berekum Chelsea, and Bechem United.

"This achievement is a significant milestone for the club," said Samuel Anim Addo after the game. "I am very proud. It’s the result of hard work, the reward for dedication, the reward for commitment, and our consistent strategy. We’ve been consistent. Our strategy has worked perfectly, and we built the team from scratch with youthful players. This is the result."

The 2024-25 Ghana Premier League season will also feature Vision FC from Zone 3 and Basake Holy Stars FC from Zone 2, who have both secured promotion. Young Apostles now join these teams as the latest entrants into Ghana’s top-flight football.

As the top-flight competition draws to a close, Young Apostles and the other newly promoted clubs will be gearing up to make their mark and challenge the established teams in the league.