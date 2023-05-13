Annor Walker admits coaching Samartex is most difficult job in his career

Coach Annor Walker sees the task of coaching Samartex as the most difficult in his career despite managing other top-flight teams in the past.

Walker steered Great Olympics to fifth place last season but decided to join the debutants in August 2022. He has also previously had stints with Berekum Chelsea and Nania FC which he led too win the FA Cup in 2011.

Meanwhile, he is now tasked to escape relegation with Samartex who are five points away from the danger zone with four matches to end the season.

His team now have 42 points out of 30 matches and is currently eight on the table.

"When the season started I was with the national team and visited [Samartex] occasionally or when the team has a match, I come to take them through training. So initially we were having suitable but not-so-good results which were manageable," he told GPL Xpress on 3Sports.

"But the second round has been very difficult for me. I have never faced such hard times in my career and I get worried. [Much more difficult than the Olympics job] because we were assured of winning most of the time at Great Olympics.

"We prepared for the number of goals we would score and not the result even though there were equally difficult fixtures," he added.