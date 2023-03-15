Annor Walker blames CHAN failure for absence of home-based players in the latest Black Stars squad

Black Galaxies coach, Annor Walker believes his team's poor performance at the 2022 CHAN tournament is to blame for the absence of home-based players in the Black Stars squad to face Angola.

The home-based national team reached the quarter-finals of the tournament in Algeria.

Ghana were eliminated from the competition after a 2-0 defeat to Niger, having also lost to Madagascar in the group stage.

“It could be so, if we had won the trophy, definitely he would have asked or would have contacted the technical team so we recommend one or two players to the senior national team,” the FC Samartex coach told Accra based Peace FM.

“The coach did the call-ups, maybe he doesn’t know much about the locally-based players, especially with the CHAN team.”

Chris Hughton has named a 25-man squad for the game against Angola later this month.

The Black Stars will host the Palancas Negras in Kumasi on March 23, 2023 before travelling to Luanda for the second leg in four days time.