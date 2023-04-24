Annor Walker expresses disappointment in Samartex's defeat to Dreams

Samartex head coach Annor Walker has expressed disappointment in his team's defeat to Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

They were defeated 2-0 at the Theatre of Dreams courtesy of goals from Ali Huzaif and Atuahene in either half.

Annor Walker said it was painful to lose in that manner but is hopeful his team will correct their mistakes and bounce back in their next game.

"If I look at my boys the way they played today as if nothing was at stake, it is a painful defeat. Because this is not how we play, I can't recall the second round where we were playing good football and occasionally losing," he told on Happy FM as quoted by Footballghana.com

"Sometimes you have to lose when you can't raise your head up it is a painful loss to me you can testify to all the goals we gave out. I will say it is football and we learn from mistakes I go back to correct myself and play my next game at home,"

Samartex's terrible run away from home continues as they fail to win consecutive games. They are still in ninth place with 36 points.

The Timber Giants play Nsoatreman at Samreboi in their next game, while Dreams travel to Medeama.